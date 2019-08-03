Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $667,030; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed Stake

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 80,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33M, down from 91,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 62,899 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 59,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) by 12,931 shares to 28,649 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,323 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.