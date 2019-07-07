Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lowered Its Stake in Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) as Share Price Were Volatile; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 909.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 71,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,169 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm analyzed 245,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,665 shares to 62,899 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.