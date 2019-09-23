Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake By $314,496; Qs Investors Has Increased Kroger Co (KR) Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 10.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 1,638 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 13,845 shares with $2.67 million value, down from 15,483 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $533.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $186.94. About 5.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook now says privacy scandal affected up to 87 million; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Speaks Out (Video); 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND SEE THE “LIMITED DATA” THAT IT COLLECTS; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election These are the ads at the center of Russia’s election interference campaign; 10/03/2018 – Facebook antagonist Senator Mark Warner is now concerned about bad security on connected devices; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Alarms China Eyeing Next Frontier in AI Battle

Qs Investors Llc increased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 52,531 shares as Kroger Co (KR)'s stock declined 17.28%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 378,375 shares with $8.22 million value, up from 325,844 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $20.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 1.37 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. The insider SARGENT RONALD bought $107,437.

Qs Investors Llc decreased Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) stake by 9,411 shares to 10,536 valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 6,698 shares and now owns 30,518 shares. Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kroger has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.17’s average target is 5.19% above currents $25.83 stock price. Kroger had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Pivotal Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 13 report. Pivotal Research upgraded The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 29 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $2600 target in Wednesday, September 4 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 10,650 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Capital Gp has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Dnb Asset As owns 146,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 39,991 shares. Mcf Lc accumulated 0.03% or 8,930 shares. 22,985 are held by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department. Inspirion Wealth Llc invested 0.53% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 20,145 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 2.32M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 121,855 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 3.97 million shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,421 shares to 14,154 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Etf Managers Tr stake by 25,673 shares and now owns 153,111 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.09 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.83% above currents $186.94 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.