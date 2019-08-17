Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position by $476,918; Stock Rose; Dsc Advisors LP Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Increased by $1.58 Million

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.34. About 820,633 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS SOME REGULATION `MAKES SENSE’; 30/03/2018 – The Takeaway: Could Facebook Be Safer If Built Today?; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS WILL INTRODUCE SOME NEW MEASURES TO BOOST TRANSPARENCY IN THE UK BY JULY THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – Hootsuite and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Empower Employee Advocacy; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Bannon promoted ‘culture war’ -Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 2,456 shares to 19,942 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,263 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

