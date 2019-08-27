Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $557,725; Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 96,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 570,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14 million, up from 474,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 638,906 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote to OK Puma Split; 12/04/2018 – Puma Still Expects Net Earnings to Improve Significantly in 2018; 12/04/2018 – PUMA RAISES FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS THE CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Kering Shareholders Vote for Puma Split; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC – DEAL FOR PINT PHARMA TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX IN ARGENTINA, BRAZIL, CHILE, COLOMBIA, MEXICO AND REST OF LATIN AMERICA; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $198.73. About 653,786 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 38,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Principal Financial invested in 5,965 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru owns 1,705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American International Gp stated it has 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0.02% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 17,351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 10,500 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,263 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 1.77 million shares. Secor LP invested in 0.06% or 7,548 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 178,709 shares in its portfolio.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 515,000 shares to 281,000 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Puma Biotech (PBYI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Puma Biotechnology EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Puma Biotech (PBYI) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellation Brands to Present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Despite 30% Dip, Cannabis Giant CGC Stock is Not A Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ACB Stock Drop is a Problem for Aurora Cannabis (and Why You Should Care) – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 274,235 shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited reported 5,356 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nippon Life Glob Americas stated it has 21,640 shares. Creative Planning has 21,317 shares. 1,334 are owned by Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Co. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.02% or 5,180 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 43,957 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 5,334 are held by Fdx Advsr Inc. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Com holds 20,960 shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.17% or 3,879 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Inc stated it has 51,487 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Sirios Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 178,004 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).