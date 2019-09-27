Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Increased Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Holding; Bank Of New York Mellon Increased Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Holding by $475,524 as Stock Declined

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 118,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The institutional investor held 672,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, up from 553,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $4.24. About 703,810 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 152.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $657,000, up from 1,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $155.62. About 878,743 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 10,246 shares to 196,035 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 17,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,369 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AKBA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,779 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) or 120,513 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Lc owns 1.49 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 341,212 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 410,358 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 254,946 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 121,102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baupost Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation Ma has 1.07% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 24.47 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 12,065 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 6,210 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 39,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0% or 32,392 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KBA) by 18,700 shares to 69,175 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 20,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,278 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Co reported 775,636 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated owns 14,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,533 shares. 373,965 are owned by Westwood Grp Inc. Scotia Cap holds 0.02% or 9,807 shares. 78,325 are held by Bridgewater Assocs L P. Fincl Architects reported 0% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 521 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 155 are held by Atwood Palmer. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 18,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 3.22 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 322 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35 are held by Johnson Finance Group Inc.