Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $622,206; Northcoast Asset Management Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,474 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 54,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 79.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 26,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 34,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “France’s Vinci keeps outlook for more growth as first half profits rise – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Increased An Energizing 103% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bancorp accumulated 19,946 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,400 shares. Columbia Asset invested in 0.1% or 2,389 shares. Boys Arnold invested in 0.87% or 36,549 shares. 1,575 are held by Barr E S And. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 3.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Strategic Fincl Svcs Inc has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1,615 were accumulated by Telos Cap Management. 3,520 are held by Suncoast Equity Mgmt. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 1,980 shares. Patten Patten Tn has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tradition Capital Limited Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,305 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 163,037 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Colony Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 1832 Asset LP holds 0.4% or 745,420 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8,430 shares to 17,357 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft The Latest To Be Criticized For Using Humans To Listen To User Audio – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Biggest Game-Changing Trend Of The Past Decade – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Grp Ltd Com has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Inv Advsr accumulated 725,952 shares. Osborne Prtn Management Limited Com holds 162,087 shares. 269,289 are owned by Cullinan Assoc. Firsthand Cap Mngmt owns 4.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,000 shares. Gm Advisory Grp invested in 1.19% or 30,828 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 413,062 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 300,191 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Lagoda Investment Mngmt Lp reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Amer Fincl Bank reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.16M shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Vestor Ltd has invested 4.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 840,093 shares. Ht Ltd Llc owns 6,406 shares.