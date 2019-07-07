Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Increased Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $928,115 as Market Valuation Rose; Harley Davidson Com (HOG) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Boosted Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Com (HOG) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 31,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 37,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 1.56M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 12,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NVIDIA Teams With AB Volvo on Self-Driving Trucks – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMD Stock Surges on Morgan Stanley Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s How Intel Stock (INTC) Could Rally to $58 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Comes Out Swinging With New Graphics Cards – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Howe & Rusling holds 0.21% or 6,630 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 6,430 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 286,272 shares. Hills Savings Bank & accumulated 8,354 shares. The New York-based Etrade Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Agf owns 4,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc accumulated 47,949 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Estabrook Mgmt owns 1,635 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 36,289 shares. Fagan, a New York-based fund reported 9,241 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 1,800 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Allen Inv Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 11,447 are held by Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 389,104 shares to 193,126 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 16,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,262 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Com invested in 10,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 39,451 shares. 1,290 are held by First Mercantile Tru. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 22,081 shares. Heartland reported 0.23% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). 6,867 were accumulated by Tower Research Lc (Trc). Regions Finance holds 0% or 115 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation accumulated 43,334 shares. Daiwa Group reported 6,185 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.55% or 3.88M shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 756,698 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests reported 136,255 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.02% or 7.44M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 282,135 shares.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Harley-Davidson Closes Out Another Disastrous Year – The Motley Fool” on February 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc: Harley-Davidson Registration Numbers Show Cold Start To 2019 – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Harley-Davidson Is in a Funk It May Never Recover From – The Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alkermes Plc (ALKS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 35,905 shares to 277,171 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 11,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,152 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE).