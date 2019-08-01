Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $476,918; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Suntrust Banks Lowered by $447,373 Its Holding

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 2,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,483 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 12,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 26/03/2018 – Pimco Hires Ex-N.Y. Times and Facebook Executive to Head Talent; 13/03/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Update on Core Business Unit, Discusses Revenue Strategy; 21/03/2018 – Facebook hit by probes and investor lawsuits; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Earnings, for One Quarter, Could Offer Respite — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – LIVE now on @CNBC: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg joins @JBoorstin now for an exclusive interview. Watch on CNBC TV and; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ONLY THING l DID WRONG WAS l DID NOT ASK ENOUGH QUESTIONS-BBC; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg faces grilling over Facebook controversies; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 8,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 346,315 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.68M, down from 354,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 8.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,661 were reported by Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt. Delta Limited Liability Co stated it has 1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highland Capital Management Limited holds 0.7% or 171,723 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 5,182 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney stated it has 8,848 shares. Cardinal Cap holds 1.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 258,450 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 50,267 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Com owns 133,535 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,204 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 43,766 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charter Tru invested in 0.12% or 19,277 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 607 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.28% or 1.80M shares. Puzo Michael J reported 1.36% stake.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 17,333 shares to 67,737 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 4,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Glob Limited Liability Com reported 22,569 shares. Boston Family Office invested in 0.07% or 4,085 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 6,833 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct invested in 55,908 shares or 0.33% of the stock. S&Co owns 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,199 shares. Doliver Advisors LP owns 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,168 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1.53M shares. Sfmg Limited Liability has 15,373 shares. Piedmont Invest has 320,245 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 289,837 shares. Scharf Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Conning owns 56,947 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 413,779 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares to 23,384 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,263 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

