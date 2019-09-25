Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Decreased Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Valuation Rose; Nbw Capital Has Cut Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding by $395,780

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 28,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 451,596 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 479,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 359,644 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,950 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 20,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 1.96 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.6%; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy Partners: Should You Choose The 16.4% Common Yield, The 9.8% Preferred Yield Or The 8.1% Bond Yield? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Have Skyrocketed 54% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. Announce Concurrent Secondary Public Offerings – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 17.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 32,023 shares. Us Bank De owns 3,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Nbw Cap Ltd Com has invested 1.84% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 316,853 shares. Citigroup owns 151,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 182,551 shares. Invesco holds 21.01 million shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Alps accumulated 10.16M shares or 1.11% of the stock. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co holds 41,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 39,167 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 55,544 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Natixis owns 127,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Use The Weakness Caused By FedEx To Buy UPS – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Is Converting Ground Fleets To Renewable Natural Gas – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service: Translating The Benefits Of The FedEx-Amazon Fallout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset owns 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 121,862 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 84,310 shares. Regal Advsrs Llc reported 0.08% stake. Cornerstone Capital has 2,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 46,720 shares. Comml Bank Of The West holds 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 16,684 shares. Stifel holds 915,720 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 0.09% stake. First Merchants stated it has 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parsec Fincl Management has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 2,700 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,350 shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.32% stake. Victory, a Ohio-based fund reported 298,294 shares.