Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $482,532; Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position Maintained by Ballentine Partners Llc

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 119,382 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 106,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 1.88 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA)

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Exclusive: Aramco Trading sells first US West Texas Light crude to South Korea's Hyundai – sources – StreetInsider.com" on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Energy Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PTR, PAA, TOT – Nasdaq" published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance" published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 02, 2019.

