Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Boosted Walmart (WMT) Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.31 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 94,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 410,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44 million, up from 315,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 22.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 74,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.19 million, up from 70,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 6.07M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – Target profit misses estimates in holiday quarter, outlook disappoints; 04/05/2018 – WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL TERMS COULD STILL CHANGE AND A DEAL ISN’T CERTAIN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank to Sell Full Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 18/04/2018 – Walmart: Discounters Are Eating up the Grocery Growth — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees 60c EPS Headwind in FY20 as it Looks to Accelerate India Growth; 16/03/2018 – WALMART DEAL MAY PUSH THE VALUATION OF FLIPKART TO ABOUT $20 BILLION, UP FROM ABOUT $12 BILLION LAST YEAR- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 03/04/2018 – Walmart’s Global Money-Wiring Platform Comes Four Years AFter Domestic Money-Transfer Service Walmart2Walmart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J owns 4,821 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Com has 7,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 3.17M shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Incorporated owns 8,237 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa, France-based fund reported 40,620 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 12,017 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0.11% or 763,888 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Connor Clark Lunn Ltd accumulated 127,725 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Ser has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 98,125 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 91,132 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,051 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 4,549 shares to 256,209 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 8,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,268 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Inv Counsel invested in 0.39% or 25,021 shares. Exchange Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.72% or 61,591 shares in its portfolio. 57,940 were accumulated by Perkins Capital Management. Accredited Investors invested in 26,750 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,017 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 74,457 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 1.40M shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The California-based Violich Cap has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 59.00M shares. Advent Mngmt De accumulated 75,000 shares. Orca Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 23,676 shares. Halsey Associate Incorporated Ct reported 0.2% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 0.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 22,818 shares to 228,012 shares, valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 154,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,075 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).