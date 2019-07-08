Bank Hapoalim Bm Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $482,532; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Its Stake by $599,896

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.65M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $152.54. About 3.53M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.71 million for 28.93 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has 2,312 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer Int Group has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 72,873 shares. Logan Cap Management Incorporated holds 270,484 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc owns 68,207 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Service has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Maverick Limited has 3.76% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3.21M shares. 35,524 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co. Wexford Capital LP invested in 101,599 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 666 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 43,083 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 3.87% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Homrich & Berg holds 0.03% or 5,998 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv prices $9B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 423.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is DocuSign a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Plunge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 38 selling transactions for $34.39 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,414 was sold by Roos John Victor. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $946,046 was sold by Harris Parker. $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. 5,000 shares valued at $745,750 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16. Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. Tallapragada Srinivas had sold 362 shares worth $53,992 on Tuesday, January 22.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 9,020 shares to 20,789 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 11,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).