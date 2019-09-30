Bank Hapoalim Bm Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Total S A (TOT) Shareholder Stephens Raised Stake by $1.67 Million

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $271.35. About 1.73 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 30,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 149,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, up from 119,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.01. About 3.25M shares traded or 69.53% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS BREAKEVEN OIL PRICE FOR COMPANY WAS $27/BBL; 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.58 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 4,196 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 63.80M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Lc reported 9.18M shares. 127,791 were accumulated by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cohen Cap Incorporated holds 0.42% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 5,416 shares. The New York-based Adi Cap Mgmt has invested 3.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,567 are held by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.86% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.17% or 1,855 shares. Harvey Investment Communications Ltd reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc stated it has 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 28,252 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8.73M shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 21,022 shares to 6,771 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 168,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,303 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).