Bank Hapoalim Bm Cut Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Price Declined; Deere (DE) Share Value Rose While Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Its Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Deere (DE) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 13,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 66,866 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 53,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Deere for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49 million shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) by 104,638 shares to 712 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 3,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,305 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 95,920 shares to 120,346 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).