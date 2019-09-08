Bank Hapoalim Bm Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $482,532; Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25M, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Likely to Step Down in December: NYT (Video); 29/03/2018 – GKN: Goldman Sachs Cuts Stake to 6.71%; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO DEPLOY ITS OWN CASH IN SAUDI DEALS FOR FIRST TIME

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm analyzed 3,054 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 6,939 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ranger Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hanson Doremus Investment invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.83M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 43,104 are held by Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,091 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 157,606 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 5,544 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ithaka Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.71% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kings Point Capital Management holds 738 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South Street Advisors holds 5.26% or 109,547 shares in its portfolio.



Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02M for 188.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 95,920 shares to 120,346 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

