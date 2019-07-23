Bank Hapoalim Bm Continues to Hold Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Citigroup (C) Holding Has Increased by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 15,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 8.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 128.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 116,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 7.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE US ARE DWDP, FMC AND ALB; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49 million and $299.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stillwater Cap Advisors Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,407 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 0.4% or 41.12 million shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs stated it has 15,830 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,351 shares. Trustco Savings Bank Corp N Y reported 5,178 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 61,650 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whitnell & Company holds 435 shares. Private Na holds 13,021 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Prtn accumulated 179,895 shares. James Invest Rech holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Management Limited Co owns 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,598 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,557 shares to 64,353 shares, valued at $18.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,323 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.02% or 5,489 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Lc, New York-based fund reported 32,200 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 87,321 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.83% stake. Cornerstone invested in 1.06% or 63,160 shares. M Incorporated reported 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baltimore reported 94,310 shares. Twin Cap owns 252,279 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 2.8% or 344,020 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jacobs And Com Ca has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apriem Advsrs stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 83,574 shares. 8,927 are held by Kopp Advsrs Limited Liability. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Co accumulated 9,806 shares.