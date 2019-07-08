Bank Hapoalim Bm Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Position By $695,706; 1 Analysts Covering Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)

Among 5 analysts covering Croda International PLC (LON:CRDA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Croda International PLC had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Friday, June 28. The stock of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 4. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Wednesday, January 9. UBS downgraded the shares of CRDA in report on Tuesday, July 2 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 18 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 5. See Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) latest ratings:

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 4800.00 New Target: GBX 4700.00 Downgrade

03/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5300.00 New Target: GBX 5500.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5400.00 New Target: GBX 5850.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 5300.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4750.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 3900.00 New Target: GBX 3905.00 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4800.00 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4600.00 Maintain

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 18.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Hapoalim Bm acquired 1,826 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 11,733 shares with $4.48 million value, up from 9,907 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $197.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $351.18. About 2.53M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) stake by 12,931 shares to 28,649 valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 389,104 shares and now owns 193,126 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VHT) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, January 10. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $425 target in Thursday, March 14 report. J.P. Morgan maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 25,944 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.04 million shares. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Comm has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Com owns 1,193 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Country Trust Bankshares owns 321 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,813 shares. Hrt Financial Llc accumulated 6,543 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Rothschild Il holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,453 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 1.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai Capital Mngmt holds 1.06% or 54,125 shares in its portfolio. Southpoint Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Mitchell Mgmt has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,421 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Invests Lc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 308,500 were reported by Darsana Capital Prns L P.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

More news for Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Did Croda International’s (LON:CRDA) Share Price Deserve to Gain 90%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Croda International Plc shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 8.20 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 11,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,690 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 28,535 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.05% invested in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 944,890 shares. 122,490 are owned by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0% in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). State Of Wisconsin Board has 96,652 shares. 81,691 are held by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr. Paradice Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) for 1.36 million shares. Rutabaga Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ma owns 355,666 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0% invested in Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA). State Street accumulated 250,442 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 17,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of 6.32 billion GBP. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, speciality additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, speciality additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications. It has a 26.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides bio based phase change materials for building and construction markets; dietary supplements; electronics comprising phase change materials, advanced materials, and polymer additives; chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives for energy and resource industries; food additives; speciality polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; industrial chemicals for packaging, print, and paper industries; paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients for treating illness and diseases; thermal management products; and plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances.

The stock increased 0.08% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 4884. About 299,731 shares traded. Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.