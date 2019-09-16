Bank First (BFC) to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019; Tig Advisors Has Boosted Sprint (S) Stake By $10.73 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased Sprint Corporation (S) stake by 105.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc acquired 1.79M shares as Sprint Corporation (S)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 3.48M shares with $22.89 million value, up from 1.69M last quarter. Sprint Corporation now has $27.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 4.98M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Sees Fiscal-Year Adjusted EBITDA $11.6 Billion-$12.1 Billion, Including New Accounting Standard; 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CAPITAL ALSO ACCELERATED EXPIRATION OF SCC CONSENT; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Has Initiated a Search for New Chief Fincl Officer

Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:BFC) shareholders before Sep 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Bank First Corp’s current price of $66.60 translates into 0.30% yield. Bank First Corp’s dividend has Sep 24, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 31,451 shares traded. Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding firm for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $473.27 million. The firm offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 18.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include home equity, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.01% or 34,059 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 81,744 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 200 shares. Park National Oh has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 28,730 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 14,828 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd reported 19,376 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 235,059 shares. Vanguard Group reported 35.60 million shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 6,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pentwater Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 660,778 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking. Reilly Ltd Llc owns 2,300 shares. 456,656 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 20,012 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Arista Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANET) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What AZZ Inc.’s (NYSE:AZZ) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.