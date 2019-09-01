Bank First (BFC) to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Sellers Increased By 4.81% Their Shorts

Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:BFC) shareholders before Sep 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Bank First Corp’s current price of $54.43 translates into 0.37% yield. Bank First Corp’s dividend has Sep 24, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 9,462 shares traded. Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) had an increase of 4.81% in short interest. PDCE’s SI was 7.55 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.81% from 7.20 million shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 7 days are for Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s short sellers to cover PDCE’s short positions. The SI to Pdc Energy Inc’s float is 12.18%. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.03 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding firm for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $387.77 million. The firm offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 14.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include home equity, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold PDC Energy, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 109,500 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 128 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Pnc Services Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0.01% or 5,418 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 107,102 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 130,321 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 390,728 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 57,153 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co holds 21,244 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 50,704 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 3,600 are held by Strs Ohio. Profund Advsr reported 0.01% stake.

Among 8 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PDC Energy has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $48.44’s average target is 52.09% above currents $31.85 stock price. PDC Energy had 16 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of PDCE in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) was bought by Ellis Mark E. Lauck Lance had sold 500 shares worth $22,500 on Friday, April 12.