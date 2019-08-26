Bank First (BFC) to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019; EPIROC AKTIEBOLAG SHARES AK A (EPOKF) Sellers Increased By 0.53% Their Shorts

Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:BFC) shareholders before Sep 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Bank First Corp’s current price of $54.92 translates into 0.36% yield. Bank First Corp’s dividend has Sep 24, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 14,000 shares traded. Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

EPIROC AKTIEBOLAG SHARES AK A (OTCMKTS:EPOKF) had an increase of 0.53% in short interest. EPOKF’s SI was 2.87M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.53% from 2.85M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 28674 days are for EPIROC AKTIEBOLAG SHARES AK A (OTCMKTS:EPOKF)’s short sellers to cover EPOKF’s short positions. It closed at $11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Epiroc AB , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. It currently has negative earnings. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding firm for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $390.27 million. The firm offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 14.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include home equity, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.