Bank First (BFC) to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019; ELIXINOL GLOBAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (ELLXF) Shorts Decreased By 88.15%

Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:BFC) shareholders before Sep 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Bank First Corp’s current price of $54.79 translates into 0.37% yield. Bank First Corp’s dividend has Sep 24, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 18,968 shares traded. Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ELIXINOL GLOBAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) had a decrease of 88.15% in short interest. ELLXF’s SI was 53,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 88.15% from 453,900 shares previously. With 348,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ELIXINOL GLOBAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUS (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)’s short sellers to cover ELLXF’s short positions. The stock increased 6.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 195,514 shares traded. Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding firm for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $389.35 million. The firm offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include home equity, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Elixinol Global Limited engages in the industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis business in Australia. The company has market cap of $212.44 million. It makes and distributes industrial hemp dietary supplements and foods, and skincare products; and medicinal cannabis. It currently has negative earnings.