Bank First (BFC) to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019; American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Sentiment Is 1.41

American National Insurance Co (ANAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 72 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 51 reduced and sold their stakes in American National Insurance Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 16.95 million shares, up from 16.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American National Insurance Co in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 41 Increased: 41 New Position: 31.

Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:BFC) shareholders before Sep 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Bank First Corp’s current price of $68.37 translates into 0.29% yield. Bank First Corp’s dividend has Sep 24, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 58,429 shares traded or 65.62% up from the average. Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding firm for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $485.85 million. The firm offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include home equity, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 37.37% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company for 11.31 million shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 81,599 shares or 9.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lomas Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 106,264 shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.86% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,486 shares.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance services and products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. The companyÂ’s Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. It has a 8.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products.

