Bank First (BFC) to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019; American International Group Has Raised By $318,432 Its Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Holding

American International Group Inc increased Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 26,536 shares as Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)’s stock declined 7.53%. The American International Group Inc holds 147,248 shares with $1.84M value, up from 120,712 last quarter. Amicus Therapeutics Inc now has $2.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 1.51M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOLD); 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN

Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 8, 2019. (NASDAQ:BFC) shareholders before Sep 23, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Bank First Corp’s current price of $67.20 translates into 0.30% yield. Bank First Corp’s dividend has Sep 24, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 35,788 shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding firm for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $477.54 million. The firm offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 18.22 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include home equity, and installment and consumer loans; mortgage loans; and business loans, such as equipment and business expansion, real estate, construction and development, government guaranteed, and agricultural loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,796 activity. $49,796 worth of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares were bought by WHITMAN BURKE W.

American International Group Inc decreased American International Group (NYSE:AIG) stake by 6,468 shares to 286,203 valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) stake by 35,071 shares and now owns 109,584 shares. Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was reduced too.

