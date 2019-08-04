Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised Holding by $38.82 Million; Cadinha & Co Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Lowered by $7.45 Million as Shares Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 734,933 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 554.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82M, up from 259,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 27/03/2018 – Women at BofA paid 31% less than men; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (Put) (NYSE:KSU) by 34,000 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 327,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,881 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,688 shares to 96,530 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity. $14.65M worth of stock was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.