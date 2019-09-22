Bank Amer Com (BAC) Valuation Rose While Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Holding by $4.24 Million; Sigma Planning Lowered Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Value Declined

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 14.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 2,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 15,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78M, down from 18,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 31356.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 151,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 151,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd accumulated 9,455 shares. Cambridge Trust stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Triangle Securities Wealth reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lincluden Management Ltd accumulated 197,728 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Clear Street Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 44,178 are held by Wall Street Access Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Oxbow Advsrs Llc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3.78 million shares. Moreover, Meridian Invest Counsel has 3.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 149,250 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) stated it has 1.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 67,207 were reported by Adams Asset Advisors Lc. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,536 shares to 25,241 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,049 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX).

