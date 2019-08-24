Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stock Rose While Wunderlich Securities Trimmed Its Position by $1.69 Million; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Redwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.91M, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup Promotes Consumer Bank Head Angel Ng as Hong Kong CEO; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88M shares to 14.09 million shares, valued at $250.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,456 shares to 67,101 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Bofa Merrill Lynch High Yield Bond Zero Duration Fund (HYZD) by 29,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).