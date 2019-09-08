Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake Upped by Palladium Partners Llc; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holder Cumberland Advisors Has Lifted Position by $379,500

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 41,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 520,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 478,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 39.25 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 337 shares to 26,397 shares, valued at $31.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Management Limited reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Roanoke Asset Corp invested in 202,528 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 1.92M shares. Jcic Asset stated it has 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). White Pine Ltd owns 50,625 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Tru Na, Ohio-based fund reported 127,801 shares. The New York-based Capstone Investment Llc has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Signature Estate & Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 8,685 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stevens Management Lp has invested 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advisory Ser Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 22,639 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Another trade for 5.91M shares valued at $19.47 million was sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. The insider Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995. WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 7,480 are owned by Cornerstone. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 19,918 shares. Motco stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd has 0.43% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 60,003 shares. Mackenzie reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 372,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 12,610 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 300 shares. Schneider Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 8.13% or 11.48M shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 27,702 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust. Maple Mgmt holds 0.04% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).