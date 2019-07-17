Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Trimmed Its Holding by $1.69 Million; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Cut by $285.36 Million Its Holding

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 2.09 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 62,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,741 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 95,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 28.89M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $348.89 million for 9.31 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management Inc reported 12,078 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,815 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 21,799 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Estabrook Capital has 1,500 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs holds 0.29% or 76,234 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp reported 98,772 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 963 are held by Parkside Commercial Bank And. Ftb Advsr holds 872 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 125,000 shares. 777 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 77,029 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 246,040 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dynamic Mgmt Limited has invested 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Jnba Fincl Advsrs owns 462 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, January 16. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. 83,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $991,261. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 6,603 shares to 28,233 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen &Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) by 20,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

