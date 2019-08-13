Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Lifted Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased Position by $355,200

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 55.67 million shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 08/03/2018 – Boeing Expands Pilot Development Program with Okay Airways; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 29,629 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Garde has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 8,611 shares. Reik & Lc holds 2,960 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Lc stated it has 8,149 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,131 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 21,760 are owned by Lockheed Martin. Boston Private Wealth Llc stated it has 47,002 shares. Moreover, Grimes Communication has 0.87% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,208 shares. Btim Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 643 are held by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. Sfmg Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retirement Planning Group holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 665 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.54 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,491 shares to 284,643 shares, valued at $29.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,040 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire Gru Inc accumulated 140,000 shares. Ipg Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 53,297 shares. Cwm holds 50,331 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spc Financial Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,288 shares. 808,837 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com invested in 453 shares or 0% of the stock. 71,949 were reported by Shufro Rose Communications Lc. The Florida-based Provise Gru Lc has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Peddock Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cna Financial Corp has invested 1.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Strategic Advsr Limited holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 108,211 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il accumulated 31,050 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability accumulated 1.07M shares or 1.6% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% or 19,637 shares in its portfolio. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,530 shares.