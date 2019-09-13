Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Upped Its Stake; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Boosted Its Stake

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,204 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 2,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $168.63. About 2.72M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 31356.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 151,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 151,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 72.00M shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – GM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Llc holds 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 49,754 shares. Grimes owns 95,457 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 2.67 million shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. 106,482 are owned by Murphy Mgmt. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.56M shares. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ccm Inv Advisers Lc reported 324,703 shares. 56.90 million were accumulated by Cap Ww. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,764 shares. Conning invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lbmc Invest Llc invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 336,332 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. 6.54M are held by Strs Ohio. Psagot House invested in 0.78% or 661,813 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc reported 68,528 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 6,837 shares to 274,982 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 7,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,167 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 29,915 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Leavell Mngmt stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ledyard State Bank has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri owns 63,245 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership reported 263,800 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce & reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability has 91,036 shares for 2.46% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Group owns 14,902 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 6,892 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 472,000 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Dupont Management Corp stated it has 70,349 shares. Karp Mgmt stated it has 0.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 45,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Cap Management Limited stated it has 5,057 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.