Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Price Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised Stake by $391,480

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 31356.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 151,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 151,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 21.39M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 699.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 341,558 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.90, EST. $3.13; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP DENISE M. MORRISON TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Soup: With Hilado’s Election, Campbell’s Board Will Consist of 13 Members

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.55M shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Charter Trust Commerce holds 0.03% or 9,375 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc has 0.73% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,147 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,494 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Communication has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brick & Kyle Associates holds 51,597 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 13,073 shares in its portfolio. Wright holds 1.52% or 137,140 shares. Arvest State Bank Tru Division invested in 920,250 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 20,276 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 395,309 shares or 0% of the stock. Stillwater Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bouchey Grp owns 44,126 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.23% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 102,400 shares. Charter Tru Com reported 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Argi Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 56,666 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 34,777 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,701 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 9,700 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aviva Pcl holds 65,265 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 19,533 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 0% or 1,115 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited invested in 31,872 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Element Mgmt Limited owns 0.7% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 255,848 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 790,999 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.16% or 40,471 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

