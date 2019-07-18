Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $430,461; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Cut Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 15,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 181,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 22.96M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $30.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1961.5. About 1.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Baidu, Netflix and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 447,178 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $62.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 25,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management holds 4.23M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 13,882 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Hawaiian Retail Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 230,698 shares. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.40 million shares or 4.1% of their US portfolio. Spc Fincl stated it has 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Confluence Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Caxton Assocs Lp has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,288 shares. Central State Bank And Trust Co holds 85,746 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,757 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc owns 221,534 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 24,465 shares. Kenmare Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,000 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 14,078 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Com holds 139,759 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 12,829 shares to 36,005 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.87 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Serv invested in 593 shares. Amp Capital Ltd owns 186,218 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Ltd Liability invested 4.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 854 are owned by Permanens Limited Partnership. Tower Bridge has 866 shares. Moreover, Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Century stated it has 1.62M shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 16,819 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability reported 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peregrine Asset Advisers has 2,637 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 180 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Management has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 411 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.29% or 439 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Management Limited Com has invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).