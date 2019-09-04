Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Raised Position; Silver Point Capital LP Has Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $206.24 Million as Valuation Declined

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 41,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 520,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, up from 478,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 17.15M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 1.26 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,848 shares to 71,947 shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 62,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,622 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil holds 40,000 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.98% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burney holds 57,069 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Horrell Management owns 41,857 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 0.63% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Iberiabank stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birmingham Al holds 0.83% or 67,229 shares. Guyasuta Invest holds 11,535 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd holds 194,686 shares or 4.33% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 24,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 73,923 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Creative Planning reported 1.57 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abrams Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 25.00M shares or 12.5% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Anchorage Group Inc Limited Co has 23.44M shares for 14.9% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.93% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 37,500 shares. 10,293 were reported by Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc. Ftb Advisors owns 300 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1.04M shares. Manchester Limited Liability Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 665 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs has 15,569 shares. Serengeti Asset Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 800,000 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.18M shares. Knighthead Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 10.43 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 138,533 shares. Steadfast Capital Ltd Partnership holds 6.72M shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Finepoint Cap LP owns 13.92% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.70M shares.