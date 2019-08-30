Bank Amer Com (BAC) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $854,334; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Increased Position by $2.56 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 31,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 964,338 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.61 million, up from 932,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 8.66M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 56,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 971,001 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.16 million, up from 914,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 160.88% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn toughens his stance in board member fight with Occidental Petroleum – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 532,089 shares to 352,944 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 271,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,425 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 137,305 shares to 4,036 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,706 shares, and cut its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI).