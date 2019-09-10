Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Increased Holding by $69.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Portola Pharmaceutic (PTLA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Sectoral Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 60.10M shares traded or 15.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 13/05/2018 – BAML RAISES HONG KONG 2018 GDP GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4.0% FROM 3.5%; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceutic (PTLA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 214,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 609,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, down from 823,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 8.20% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 1.38 million shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.88 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.08 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Therapeutics by 337,292 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 57,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Savara Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 318,551 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 273,980 shares. Elk Creek Prns Llc invested in 1.01% or 402,267 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.03% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 548,279 shares. Fiera Capital invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 400 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 500 shares. Blume Capital reported 1,000 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 26,340 are held by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. 7,052 were accumulated by Prudential. American Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 41,523 shares.

