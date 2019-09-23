Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Holding by $1.59 Million; Strategic Advisors Boosted Stake in Citigroup (C) by $318,570

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 31,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09M shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 240,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director & Investment Committee Member; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,714 shares to 129,514 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 913,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nexus Investment reported 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ing Groep Nv holds 10.81 million shares or 5.46% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust Co accumulated 4,000 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.88% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 644,400 shares. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.78% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Savant Cap Ltd Liability owns 62,479 shares. Asset One Limited has 0.73% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.10M shares. Winfield Associate holds 5,906 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Channing Cap Mgmt Lc holds 228,644 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Partners Llc holds 0.51% or 49,361 shares in its portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.85% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 395,589 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gyroscope Mgmt Lc has 110,679 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Carlson LP holds 0.11% or 101,516 shares. Advsr Cap Lc reported 284,913 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Nbt Bancorp N A reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Global Endowment LP reported 7,380 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.1% or 8,533 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corp invested in 0.03% or 80,905 shares. Sonata Capital Grp stated it has 4,545 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 567,884 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arga Inv Lp has 0.78% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tompkins Finance invested in 0.02% or 1,750 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 242,066 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). City Co accumulated 1,422 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

