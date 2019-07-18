Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holder Tiger Management Has Increased Its Position; As Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Cut Position by $339,456

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 21.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference (Correct); 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 10/04/2018 – ChicksOnTheRight: Bank Of America Will No Longer Lend To Makers Of “Assault Rifles”; 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 7,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,797 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 25,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 271,396 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 9.03% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – APPOINTMENT OF SCARLETT MAY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares to 13,601 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,547 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inc reported 201,874 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited accumulated 127,648 shares. Gm Advisory Gp owns 37,716 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.62% or 63,592 shares. Independent Inc stated it has 22,090 shares. 206,784 were accumulated by Northeast Investment Management. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 332,006 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc reported 152,000 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.07% or 8,694 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co owns 2.57 million shares. 19,873 were reported by Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com. National Pension Ser holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9.14 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 108,881 shares. Dudley & Shanley invested in 214,300 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Sather Grp owns 72,593 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 62,669 shares to 73,419 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 169,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $136,786 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461. 200 shares were bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, worth $9,502 on Monday, February 25. $5,853 worth of stock was bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 112,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 25,324 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.28% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 39,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 269,053 shares. 100 were accumulated by Paragon Management Ltd Liability. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 117,470 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Ntwk Lc has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 647 shares. First Mercantile Communications has invested 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co reported 27,218 shares stake. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 15,788 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc has 14,642 shares.