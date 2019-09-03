Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Sterling Investment Management Trimmed Position; Nfc Investments Decreased Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Stake by $766,970

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 79,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 26,648 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 105,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 194,932 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 06/03/2018 Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Launches Innovation Unit; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 544 shares to 10,261 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs Lc holds 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) or 14,973 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 410,591 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 48,922 are owned by Indexiq Advsr Lc. Ameritas Investment reported 2,647 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 552,816 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 16,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,672 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 57,227 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Cordasco Financial Net invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 78,633 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Liability owns 46,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Financial In invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pure Financial Advisors Inc owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,870 shares. 3,733 are held by Moneta Investment Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 0.95% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 49,700 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company reported 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Huber Capital Mgmt Lc reported 857,564 shares. Ruggie Gp, a Florida-based fund reported 2,155 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn reported 13,463 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp owns 527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability invested in 27,267 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 44,590 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 61,230 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).