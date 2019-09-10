Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Pecaut & Company Increased Position by $326,646; Global Endowment Management LP Maintains Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 428.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 27,750 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 5,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 4.08M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 67.25M shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 88,903 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 18.26M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 2.57 million shares. Second Curve Capital Ltd holds 1.66% or 78,786 shares. Excalibur Management has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 16,150 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund reported 178,591 shares. Meridian Management has invested 1.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,975 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 22.46 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 4.81M were reported by Shapiro Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 3.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Inv House Lc reported 16,797 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.64% or 758,491 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 25,200 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).