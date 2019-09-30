Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowered Stake by $944,944; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 350,805 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.69M, down from 367,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 885,815 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 33,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – FX Week: Mauricio Sada-Paz, head of electronic Ficc and global head of e-FX sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch has resig…; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 21/04/2018 – That stake could be worth more than $109 billion in 2030, according to Bank of America last year; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 38,714 shares to 109,445 shares, valued at $21.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: CLT reveals fresh look for airport entrance; What Charlotte’s first MLS suitor says about latest bid; Duke Energy CEO among ‘Powerful’ execs – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Bank Of America Dividends For 14% To 18% Yields – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Still My Second Pick In The Banking Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,330 were accumulated by Skba Capital Management Lc. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 14,222 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 1.46 million shares. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 404,705 shares. Shufro Rose & Commerce Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 72,249 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.49% or 36,753 shares. Milestone Group stated it has 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 5.83 million were reported by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 8.00 million shares. Signature Invest Lc has 6,999 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.48% or 12.35M shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 130,980 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Company invested 6.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Architects Inc owns 120,582 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.96% or 1.95M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 66,640 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 11,261 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.18% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 10,265 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.09% or 2,706 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Mgmt reported 40,000 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Horizon Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Brinker Cap reported 0.04% stake. 5,009 were reported by Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Suntrust Banks holds 9,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Com invested in 83,223 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 30,749 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability reported 7,975 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,800 shares to 178,800 shares, valued at $42.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 57,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).