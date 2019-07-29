Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Declined While Caxton Associates LP Has Cut Holding; Oz Management LP Holds Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 546,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.42 million, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.37 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 96.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 287,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,288 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 298,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,146 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 1.83M shares to 259,300 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,400 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).