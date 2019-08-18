Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose While Boston Partners Raised Stake by $74.99 Million; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Declined While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Decreased by $670,656 Its Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 48.87 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 billion, up from 46.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 50.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 15,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 15,720 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.74M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – Jay Dupuis: EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Stanley Engages GDAX As Institutional Crypto Market Maker – The ICO Journal; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Cummings, O’Neal Gray; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – Wait for Muni Data Has Morgan Stanley Looking for Distress Signs; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Tops M&A Bank Rankings in Booming Nordic Market; 20/03/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Morgan Parker’s `There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 02/05/2018 – Huw Van Steenis is a former Schroders and Morgan Stanley banking analyst

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 24,903 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 115,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel accumulated 1.02M shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cambridge has invested 0.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amp holds 3.81 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Auxier Asset has 1.92% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 339,481 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Lc owns 75,645 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kingfisher Capital Lc reported 34,780 shares. 400,965 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Co. Joel Isaacson And Co Lc owns 109,322 shares. Madison Inv stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shell Asset Management accumulated 1.15M shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.6% or 918,168 shares. North American Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 0.24% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 12.61M shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund owns 25,820 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com owns 5,300 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 3.81M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,960 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.23% or 699,319 shares in its portfolio. 4,284 are owned by Bartlett & Limited Com. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 63,423 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd reported 47,121 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd, New York-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 733,288 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0.09% or 3.63 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 99.00M shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

