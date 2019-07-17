Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Declined While Pacad Investment LTD Has Raised Holding; Professional Advisory Services Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $620,074

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 97,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 51.10M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,533 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 176,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 2.89 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,675 shares to 11,338 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

