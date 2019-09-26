Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose While Redwood Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Regentatlantic Capital Has Lifted Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $439,245 as Share Value Declined

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 10,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 37,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 665,160 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 19.44 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 27,707 shares to 172,047 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,027 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.74 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

