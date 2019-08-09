Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Position; Fragasso Group Has Upped Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding by $804,213

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 16,323 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 11,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 625,051 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99 million shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $205,147 activity. Gentile Thomas C sold 319 shares worth $54,806.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.38B for 10.28 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.