Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose While Loews Raised by $10.77 Million Its Stake; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $928,000 as Stock Price Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.04M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.72M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 30,000 shares to 353,055 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Ente by 223,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,112 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 1.15 million shares to 9.96 million shares, valued at $265.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 537,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).