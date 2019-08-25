Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose While Loews Lifted Its Stake; At&T (T) Position Has Increased by Highlander Capital Management Llc

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 75,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Recap of Second-Quarter Bank Earnings and More – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 4.06% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0.21% or 1.67 million shares. Blume Cap Management Inc owns 3,686 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management holds 233,374 shares. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,954 shares. Coastline Trust reported 96,408 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has 8,410 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 182,064 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 525,146 shares. 66,131 were reported by Murphy Cap Mgmt. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,494 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability accumulated 68,886 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Aspen Investment has 0.69% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 35,968 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, Disney And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 7 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.