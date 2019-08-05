Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Upped Its Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 28,304 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $829,000, up from 14,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 9.13 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q REV. $5.7B, EST. $5.72B; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 291,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, down from 303,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 62.25M shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 10.11 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

