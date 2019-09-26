Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose While Intrust Bank Na Has Increased by $660,772 Its Holding; Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Jana Partners Increased Its Holding

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 23,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 137,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, up from 113,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 28.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as EMEA head resigns; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Cost-Cutting Drive Pushes Profit to Record; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company's stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 939,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.47 million, up from 932,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 272,953 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

